Bipartisan House Committee Calls for Director Cheatle to Resign

The House Oversight Committee asked Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign. The letter was bipartisan and signed by James Comer and Jamie Raskin.

The letter cited her failure to protect Donald Trump from an assassination attempt that ended the life of Corey Comperatore and wounded two others.

She failed to answer basic questions and reassure Americans. The letter insists that the American people demand institutional accountability and transparency during a presidential election.

They called for her immediate resignation so they could quickly “address this crisis” and “rebuild trust.”

It’s amazing to see bipartisan agreement on accountability.

BREAKING- Chairman James Comer and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin call for United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign. Director Cheatle: On July 13, 2024, the United States Secret Service under your leadership failed to protect former President Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/rTgMjmyGzr — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 22, 2024

Her incompetence was glaring:

