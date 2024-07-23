Secret Service Wanted to Take Donald Trump Out on a Stretcher

Secret Service tried to put Donald Trump on a stretcher after he was shot. He felt it was just the ear, but the six guys on top of him were worried he was hit elsewhere. They had a little argument, but Trump won out.

Donald Trump revealed this during an interview on the Jesse Watters show last night.

Trump reveals that he had an argument with the Secret Service agents in Butler, PA, who insisted on carrying him out with a stretcher. “Well, they wanted to put me on a stretcher. They had a stretcher and they wanted to put me on a stretcher. And I said, I’m not going on a… pic.twitter.com/EFDh7HLobd — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 23, 2024