Secret Service Wanted to Take Donald Trump Out on a Stretcher

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Secret Service tried to put Donald Trump on a stretcher after he was shot. He felt it was just the ear, but the six guys on top of him were worried he was hit elsewhere. They had a little argument, but Trump won out.

Donald Trump revealed this during an interview on the Jesse Watters show last night.


