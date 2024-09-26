Secret Service Won’t Allow an Outdoor Rally in Wisconsin

The Secret Service allowed Donald Trump to get shot in the head in the first assassination attempt and didn’t notice a potential assassin hiding in the bushes for hours in the second, and it looks like they don’t have the staff to cover an outdoor rally in Wisconsin while the UN events are going on.

Donald Trump can’t have as many people attend when it’s indoors.

USSS said they don’t have the manpower.

They’re busy protecting thugs like Iran’s president. If they don’t have the manpower, why are we spending billions on people here illegally instead of protecting our officials?

It’s fairly obvious that the acting USSS director, Ron Rowe, doesn’t like Donald Trump, so I wonder about election interference.

After looking through the Senate report on the July 13 attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, staffing numbers are far from their only problem. They have incompetent staff.

It is also important to note that they told staff not to ask for more staff and then told the media no one asked for more staff. Additionally, they didn’t plan in the first assassination attempt, and the lead agent knew there was “credible intelligence” of a threat, and told no one. In fact, she told people the opposite.

Trump will hold the rally at the Prairie du Chien Arts Center.

NBC News confirming my whistleblower report of earlier this week: Secret Service told Trump NO on Wisconsin outdoor rally pic.twitter.com/uMfQ7pPy6l — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 26, 2024