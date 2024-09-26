Hunter to Take a 7-Hour Psych Exam to Prove Posts Damaged Him Mentally

Daily Mail reports that Hunter Biden will undergo a seven-hour psychological evaluation to prove he was “emotionally damaged” by a claim made by the former Overstock CEO’s Iran claim.

Byrne posted to his then-290,000 followers on social media site X that Hunter contacted the Iranian government, offering to have his father, Joe Biden, “unfreeze” $8 billion of their funds in exchange for an $800 million bribe.

“These defamatory statements by Byrne are not merely false and not merely malicious — they are completely outrageous,” Hunter’s November 2023 complaint said, adding the allegations were “complete nonsense.”

Allegedly, Byrne was told it was false and republished the information.

Byrne, 61, asked Hunter to take the exam to prove the tweets mentally damaged him. Hunter agreed. He’ll probably fail a mental exam, but his problems seem to predate anything Byrne said.