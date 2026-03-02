Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Secretary Rubio Explains the Shocking Reason Why They Hit Iran

By
M Dowling
-
3
70

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just said Iran has been producing up to 100 ballistic missiles per month. They were meant to be used as a shield for nukes

“Compare that to building 6-7 interceptors per month!”

“You see the attacks now?! Airports. Hotels. Embassies. Facilities. Nothing to do with war—and that’s a weakened Iran! Imagine one to one and a half years from now! An unacceptable risk.”

All the people jumping to conclusions and criticizing the US are actually being saved from bombs going off all over the region. They still might.

They had no choice but to attack. Secretary Rubio reveals Iran was already preparing to launch ballistic missiles.

“Within an hour of the attack, the missile forces in the south and north had already been activated to launch.”

Israel was planning to do it with or without us. We had no choice.

The three goals:
  1. “The United States is conducting an operation to eliminate the threat of Iran’s short-range ballistic missiles and the threat posed by its Navy, particularly to naval assets.”
  2. “It was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by anyone, the United States or Israel or anyone, they were going to respond and respond against the United States.”
  3. “Third, the assessment was made that if we stood and waited for that attack to come first, before we hit them, we would suffer much higher casualties, and so the President made the very wise decision. We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively strike them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties and perhaps even higher casualties for those killed.”
12-Minute Monologue for the Press:

Megyn Kelly looks completely ridiculous right now.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

When nation go completely rouge, any patience just means more deaths. How many 10’s of thousands good Iranians would be alive today, if the “destroy the nukes” attack had been followed up soon by what we have seen in recent days?

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

What’s the deal with former Fox News personalities (e.g. Tucker and Megyn)? Just when you think they are becoming brilliant they go off the rails and are not worth the time it takes to watch them?

2
Reply
Mark
Mark
13 minutes ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange,

Well, the reason they got axed was because they went off the rails. The viewers were just not privy to it. When you bark at the boss, you lose your position.

1
Reply
