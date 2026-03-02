There Were 11 Iranian Ships in the Gulf, Now There Are None

The US military has destroyed all Iranian ships in the Gulf of Oman. They had eleven in the Gulf, and now they have none. One of President Trump’s four objectives was to destroy Iran’s navy, and it looks like the US intends to do exactly that. The Iranian Navy had 90 ships, including submarines, destroyers, and frigates.

CENTCOM wrote:

Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman; today, they have ZERO. The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over. Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. U.S. forces will continue to defend it.

That will do wonders for global shipping.

Iran has nothing in the way of an air force to protect the ships.