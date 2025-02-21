Secretary Zeldin Uncovers a Billion Dollar Scheme

EPA Secretary Lee Zeldin was on Andrew Wilkow’s show yesterday and told him about billions in illegitimate payments given to NGOs. The scheme was set up to prevent oversight and accountability.

“I have one for you, Andrew,” Lee said. “I haven’t had a chance to talk about this one publicly because I just read this about an hour ago. I was reading through one of the grant agreements. On page one, it was telling this entity that they had 21 days to distribute $2.29 billion but that’s not the worst part of it. … Andrew, on page six, it gives the recipient 90 days to complete how to develop a budget training.

“Think about this.

[…]

“One, the department gets the money, they give it to one NGO, the NGO distributes it to another NGO or to some other organization. And it would take a supercomputer to track all of this happening all at once. And then if Congressman Lee or Congressman Doug Collins says, I want to see where this money is going, by the time you put in the requests …you can’t find it. Is that the game they were playing all this time?

“This is something that, by design, took great measure to reduce significantly oversight and accountability.”

Lee Zeldin and his team found several, and the EPA wasn’t a party to any of the agreements. “Many of the sub-grantees are also pass-throughs.”

“They were amending the account control agreements right up to the inauguration. … they were signing off on a legal review of whether or not this was okay. This was designed to ensure that there was less oversight, not more of a massive sum of money.

“But, I mean, just think about that point that you’re signing a grant agreement where you’re telling someone that they have 21 days to distribute $2 billion, and then they have over two more months after that to do their training, of how to develop a budget that’s actually what the training is called.”

