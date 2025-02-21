Victor Davis Hanson Explains the Trump Revolution

The Trump revolution isn’t a counter-revolution; it’s a restoration, says Victo Davis Hanson. The eight years of Barack Obama and the more radical four years of Biden were a cultural, economic, social, and political revolution. It was very similar to the French Revolution. They changed the days of the week, they renamed things. They tore down statues. They went after the churches. Does this sound familiar?

“This revolution that we’ve experienced, everything was up for sale, everything was negotiable. We invented a gender and rammed it down people’s throats. We tore down statues. We said 1776, was no longer the foundational day. It was 1619, we changed the very mechanism that we vote. We went from 70% of the electorate voting on Election Day to 70% of the electorate not doing that, either through mail-in or early voting. That was a radical change that had no discussion.

“It was done by Fiat. It was incredible.

“We looked at girls’ sports, and we destroyed it. We said that transgender, biological males that were now transgender and females could compete. They won over 600 medals. They took away from hard-working female athletes. We had drag shows among young children. It was an effort to change the entire constitution. We forget that they were trying to bring in Puerto Rico as a state and Washington DC, to get four innocent senators.

They Were Proud

“They were proud. They said that they were going to pack the Supreme Court, but … hadn’t been tried since 1937, and it was an object of disgrace ever since, but they were proud to try it again. They talked about making states, the Senate, look like the House. They wanted, and a lot of them were advocating it was not fair that one senator in Wyoming, to take one example, is worth 250,000 votes, but a senator in California represented 20 million. They wanted to change the makeup of the Senate. They wanted to get rid of the Senate filibuster. Remember that. They wanted to bring back Neo-Confederate nullification of 600 jurisdictions …

“Federal immigration law does not apply here. It applies everywhere else to you. You, you, but not to us. So, this was a revolutionary movement. Movies were different, sports were different. Take a knee and Donald Trump came in. And it was not sufficient to say we’re going to stop the madness of $37 billion. We’re going to stop the madness of being short 40 or 50,000 military recruits because of this, coupled with the humiliation and Kabul, we’re going to stop the appeasement of China.

“But that wasn’t all. He said the government is broke. We’re going to go through all of these agencies. And finally, for the first time in the history of this country, when somebody says they’re going to cut federal spending and drain the swamp or cut the administration, we’re going to do it. There’s going to be no changing names except to go back to traditional names, and we’re not going to topple statues. And if you break the law and you’re on campus and you’re under a student visa, you’re going to go back home.

“So we’re in the midst of a counter-revolution; it’s not revolution. You know what it is. It’s a return to normalcy. It’s a return to common sense. It only looks revolutionary to revolutionaries but to the rest of the people. It is a counter-revolution to restore normality and bring the country from the far-left fringes back home again.”

