Sen. Cruz is OUTRAGED, explains what caused the latest border crisis

















Sen. Ted Cruz is outraged over the disaster at the southern border which is entirely Joe Biden’s fault. Biden’s recent policy is solely responsible for it.

The aliens, mostly Haitians, are crossing the river at the rate of hundreds per hour, and the crowd grew from about 4,000 on Wednesday to over 10,000 by Thursday night, when Cruz was there.

As of this report on Saturday evening, the crowd has grown to about 15,000, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday evening, Cruz explained why the Haitians are pouring into the United States, and who is to blame.

“We’re in Del Rio, Texas. It is September 16th. This is underneath one bridge, 10,503 illegal aliens. A mass of humanity that has crossed and is waiting to come into America,” he began.

“The reason they’re here is simple. Eight days ago, the Biden administration made a political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti, on September 8th. Eight days later, these numbers appeared.”

“On September 8th, underneath this bridge, there were between 700 and 1,000 people, but when the word got out that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were no longer deporting people to Haiti, suddenly everyone who was here called their friends and their family, and the numbers surged to 10,503,” he continued.

“What we are seeing here, this is wrong. This is inhumane, and this is entirely caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Cruz declared.

Watch:

10,503 illegal aliens are under this bridge tonight because Joe Biden made a political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti. The Border Patrol is overcapacity. It’s indefensible, it’s inhuman, and it was entirely caused by Biden & Harris. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/LmWV52nmJc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

Related















