Bongino makes a dazzling point about the Alfa bank hoax

















Dan Bongino pointed to something many missed in the Sussman indictment. Last night on his show Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, he went over the charging document of Russiagate plotter Michael Sussman. Read the indictment below. The indictment includes tech executives, lawyers, a university, and others. Bongino wants to know who wasn’t included in the framing of Donald J. Trump.

Good point. It was a wide-spread conspiracy.

Look at all the people who were in on the framing of Donald Trump:

TUNE IN NOW: “Who else was trying to frame Donald Trump?”@dbongino calls out the Clintons, the FBI, and big tech for attempting to take down Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/oZhVJOwoLL — Unfiltered with Dan Bongino (@UnfilteredOnFox) September 19, 2021

The allegation from the indictment:

“Sussman’s statement to the FBI General Counsel that he was not acting on behalf of any client was knowingly and intentionally false. In truth and in fact, and as SUSSMAN well knew, SUSSMANN acted on behalf of and in coordination with two specific clients of [Perkins Coie], Tech Executive-1 and the Clinton Campaign, in assembling and conveying these allegations.”

It was material because the FBI had to determine if he was acting independently or as a paid advocate. As it turns out, he was paid as a Clinton campaign and DNC activist. Keep in mind that Hillary Clinton had her hand in everything and no one made a move without her approval. DNC chief Donna Brazile made note of it in her book about the campaign.

Additionally, he continued the campaign and lied about it to another government agency.

“Tech Executive-1” (an executive at an internet company)- a client of Sussmann’s who helped obtain the data underlying the Alfa Bank claims – was “tentatively offered the top [cybersecurity] job by the Democrats when it looked like they’d win.”

There were discussions of “faking” sales forms on the companies’ websites to make them “to appear to communicate with each other.”

A university was also involved. It was probably Indiana University.

They knew the Trump/Alfa Bank allegations were false and expressed concerns that they would have to “expose every trick we have in our bag.”

They knew it was a red herring for months and Hillary had to know.

The Indictment



Sussmann Indictment by Techno Fog

Related















