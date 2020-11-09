Sen Graham calls for probe of backdating claims in PA

Where is the Department of Justice and the FBI? We haven’t heard much except from second- and third-hand sources. Each case is investigated, sources say. People fear their only role will be to dispute the evidence. That brings us to why they haven’t looked into a case of backdating in Pennsylvania.

Senator Graham will have to ask them to investigate.

Senator Lindsey Graham Calls on DOJ to Probe Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballot Backdating Scheme

A United States postal worker signed an affidavit swearing that a postmaster in Pennsylvania committed vote fraud by backdating mailing ballots.

Graham said he would request the Department of Justice and the Postmaster General to investigate the whistleblower’s claims.

Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, received an affidavit from Richard Hopkins, a U.S. Postal Service employee in Erie, Pennsylvania. Hopkins claims that the local postmaster, Rob Weisenbach, issued a directive to U.S. Postal Service (USPS) workers to collect mail-in ballots they picked-up after Nov. 3. He allegedly said to deliver them directly to him to be backdated.

Providing false information in a signed affidavit is illegal. It carries a penalty for perjury.

To come forward takes a tremendous amount of courage.

Watch:

“I’m here to stand with President @realDonaldTrump… he stood with me. He’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate Majority.” –@LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/TovgWxKvah — GOP (@GOP) November 6, 2020