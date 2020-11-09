NV witness: people in a ‘Biden-Harris’ van were opening, filling, and sealing ballots

The Trump campaign team held a presser in Las Vegas on Sunday night. They went over many issues that will undoubtedly show up in a court case. The Trump campaign cannot allow these potential cases of fraud to go without an investigation.

The Improper Use of a Signature Matching Machine

The former Attorney General of Nevada, Adam Laxalt, spoke. He said that the voter rolls are a problem. The Trump campaign investigators discovered that they have over 600,000 votes that have been counted through the mail-in system. The Trump campaign “has not laid eyes” on the signature of a single one of those 600,000 voters.

And in particular, the Clark County registrar used a machine called the Agilis machine. At least 200,000 ballots went through this machine only. No human beings double-checked.

Laxalt continued. He said they have AI, computer forensic experts available. They say that Joe Gloria, the Clark County Registrar of Voters, reduced the factory setting to check signatures to 40%, but “in order for that system to properly work, it would take months and months of testing with a large amount of experts and that simply was not done.” They cannot be sure the officials approved the votes properly.

Matt Schlapp And Voting Irregularities

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and a Trump campaign member, told the crowd that the entire world needs to know what happened in Las Vegas. We resolve division by counting every legal ballot and making sure that the ballot does not reduce the civil rights of those who vote legally, he said.

In addition to being cut out of the voting process, they “now have thousands of examples of voting irregularities,” he continued.

It takes several forms. For example, Mr. Schlapp was shocked to learn that hundreds of Republicans were “denied the right to vote” in the early vote and Election Day. They were put through a process that “made it impossible to vote.”

Dead, Underage, and Non-Residents

“Dead people voted in Clark County,” Schlapp said. It is a “very tragic reminder for these families.” He gave two examples during the presser of two who died in 2017.

This means that “the voter file that was used to send out these mail-in ballots was not de-duped by death records.”

“We know that underage voters voted in this election. How difficult would it have been to make it clear that nobody would have been mailed a ballot if they had a birthdate after a certain year? We know that in this area that has been gripped with the idea of an economic shutdown that over a hundred thousand people left. Yet, through our due diligence, we found that at least 9,000 of them voted in this election.”

“How hard would it have been to simply go through the available databases to dedupe all those who had moved away from the voter files before these ballots were mailed?”

Over the past several days, Schlapp said he had many brave people call them who claim they witnessed tampering or wrongdoing. These are brave whistleblowers. They worked in the counting center and were involved in the tallying. One of these whistleblowers had to quit his job after working on about 14,000 ballots. When he raised objections about clearly improper ballots, “he was told by his supervisor to put them through the process and count them anyway.”

He believes others were uncomfortable as well.

“These ballots can never be taken out of the tally.”

A Whistleblower Says He Witnessed People in a Van Fill In Ballots

One whistleblower claims to have left during his lunch hour. He decided to exercise around the counting center. He says he saw the improper altering of ballots outside the counting center.

Matt Schlapp said, “A second whistleblower, we have not mentioned before, describes leaving on his lunch hour and walking around the counting center. While he was walking, he noticed a van pulled up at the center marked ‘Biden Harris.’ The doors of the van opened. Ballots were clearly visible. Ballots were opened with letter openers. And ballots were filled in and resealed in envelopes. These people who were involved in this activity then decided to create a human shield around what they were doing in the van.” [Clip 5]

As they were making this information public, they said they are on the outside looking in. Schlapp added that he has never been involved in an election where one campaign could not observe the count.

#FoxExit

Fox News was booed when the network was mentioned. There is a great deal of discontent with the news channel over claiming Joe Biden won and is the President-Elect. The network has glorified Joe Biden through slobbering coverage of his victory celebrations. They are doing this even though ballots are still being counted, and the election is not certified. #FoxExit is now a thing.

Watch:

Dead people voted. Listen to one woman speak of a dead friend who voted:

