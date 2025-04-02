Fifty Senators, 25 Democrats and 25 GOP, sponsored a bill to punish Russia if they don’t agree to a peace deal. The punishment is a whopping 500% sanction on oil. Ukraine doesn’t want peace, so this will be a problem. They want to poke the bear. Everyone wants war but President Trump.

It was led by none other than Sen. Lindsey Graham and Stolen Valor Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The sanctions would be triggered if peace negotiations fall apart or a deal is reached but violated by Russia. That will allegedly provide some assurances to Mr. Zelenskyy, who has said he wants protections against another Russian military invasion to be included in the deal.

Since Mr. Zelensky doesn’t want peace, it might provide an opportunity for Mr. Zelensky to kill any deal.

Grabbing Minors

Ukraine is now grabbing minors off the streets to serve and is working with its EU partners to ask for troops, weapons, and cash. NATO nations are right on the Russian border.

UKRAINE: Zelensky’s insistence on prolonging the war until Putin is either deposed or dead is exacting a grim toll on Ukraine’s streets. The Ukrainian military, increasingly desperate for manpower, has resorted to conscripting minors by force. One boy, merely delivering food, was… pic.twitter.com/A2gwZgj9w7 — @amuse (@amuse) March 29, 2025

Another disturbing video shows a Ukrainian man desperately resisting as five or six military police drag him into a van—forced to fight in Zelensky’s war. This isn’t defense. This is coercion. How much longer does the world stay silent? This war needs to end—now. Thoughts?… pic.twitter.com/SgtDWxBkHr — Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) March 31, 2025

