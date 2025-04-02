Sen. Graham’s New Bill to Stir the Pot of War

By
M Dowling
-
2
20

Fifty Senators, 25 Democrats and 25 GOP, sponsored a bill to punish Russia if they don’t agree to a peace deal. The punishment is a whopping 500% sanction on oil. Ukraine doesn’t want peace, so this will be a problem. They want to poke the bear. Everyone wants war but President Trump.

It was led by none other than Sen. Lindsey Graham and Stolen Valor Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The sanctions would be triggered if peace negotiations fall apart or a deal is reached but violated by Russia. That will allegedly provide some assurances to Mr. Zelenskyy, who has said he wants protections against another Russian military invasion to be included in the deal.

Since Mr. Zelensky doesn’t want peace, it might provide an opportunity for Mr. Zelensky to kill any deal.

Grabbing Minors

Ukraine is now grabbing minors off the streets to serve and is working with its EU partners to ask for troops, weapons, and cash. NATO nations are right on the Russian border.


