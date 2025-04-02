Radical Judge Susan Crawford Wins Handily in Wisconsin

While Republicans won in Florida and saved two House seats, radical leftist Susan Crawford won the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat 55% to 45%.

The leftists in Wisconsin will redistrict so that no Republican can win again in the state. The House will eventually lose two seats.

Most consider this to be a vote against President Trump and Elon Musk as they try to end the Deep State, save the country from bankruptcy, and deport criminal aliens.

America’s fate doesn’t appear to be very good at the moment. Media, entertainment, and education are all against the right.

People seem to think attacking an American car company and individual Tesla owners is okay as a form of protest. And what are they protesting? They are protesting traditional America and showing support for the authoritarians and their purple-haired army.

The EU, which is silencing all opposition, and people within our government are pushing us toward war. The media continually misrepresents the deportation of criminals and others who came illegally because they are the Democrat voting base. Once Democrats get back into office, the people here illegally, especially the Democrat criminal base, will receive amnesty and a path to citizenship. They will only vote for the authoritarian Democrats.

Can America be saved?

