Sen. Grassley’s Statement on the Raid at Mar-a-Lago

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) issued a statement on the raid of Mar-a-Lago, calling for transparency.

FBI Must Immediately Explain Itself After Years of Politicization and Loss of Public Trust, he wrote on his website.

August 9, 2022

NEW HARTFORD, IOWA – Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), today issued the following statement after speaking with FBI Director Wray:

“Less than a week ago, I expressed serious concern that what little remains of the FBI’s credibility is on the line following its inconsistent handling of politically sensitive investigations, failure to hold its own employees accountable for misconduct and consistent disregard for congressional oversight. Last night’s raid on the home of a former U.S. president without explanation will only further erode confidence in the FBI and the Justice Department.

“I reiterated these concerns to Director Wray today. If the FBI isn’t extraordinarily transparent about its justification for yesterday’s actions and committed to rooting out political bias that has infected their most sensitive investigations, they will have sealed their own fate. The FBI’s mission and the many patriotic agents who work hard to carry it out will be forever overshadowed by the distrust the bureau has sown.

“The Justice Department as a whole bears responsibility in upholding the public trust, and in a matter so consequential to our democratic process, Attorney General Garland also owes the American people full transparency,” Grassley said.

Grassley, responding to whistleblower information, said if true, the FBI is “corrupt to the core.”

August 4, 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley compares the FBI’s investigation of President Trump and Russian Collusion to its “investigation” of the Hunter Biden laptop: “Director Wray, you’ll have to explain…how you’ll manage this mess and how you’ll clean house.” pic.twitter.com/649FgZA7Is — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley during FBI Oversight hearing: “The public’s business ought to be public. Transparency brings accountability. Just last week, the Justice Department failed yet again to be transparent…” pic.twitter.com/kA44Rf9bfQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2022

Andrew Cuomo had a better response.

DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 9, 2022

DEFUND THE FBI. They no longer have credibility.

