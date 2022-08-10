24 Hour Mitch Finally Comments About the Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on the Justice Department to explain itself on Tuesday evening. It took him 24 hours to respond after a team of FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

“The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday,” McConnell said in a statement. “Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately.”

Could he spare it?

Sure seems like @LeaderMcConnell not only approves of the raid on Trump, but might have had advance knowledge and approved. One thing is for sure; this guy isn’t an ally. https://t.co/sbXx1DAjb8 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 10, 2022



This is a leader?

Nothing will change in the Senate if Mitch McConnell, John Thune, and John Cornyn remain as the Republican “leaders.” They’re not leaders and they’re barely Republicans.

Do these people have any idea as to what this means for freedom in general? What the J6 panel means for our rights? Do they care? Obviously not.

After 24 hours, this is what we get.

Our Leadership in General:

It’s been 15 hours since we learned the FBI raided President Trump’s private home. If you turn to @LeaderMcConnell @SenJohnThune @SenJohnBarrasso @SenJoniErnst, however, they’re just talking about tax cuts. There’s no better encapsulation of the weakness of Senate GOP leadership. pic.twitter.com/WQQzMmYG6t — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) August 9, 2022

-DOJ red flagging parents for showing up to school board meetings

-FBI acting as enforcement arm of Democratic Party

-IRS cracking down on Middle Americans

Mitch McConnell: “I think we all agree the most important thing going on in the world right now is the war in Ukraine.”

Even the man who killed all the old people responded quickly.

DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 9, 2022

Jesse Waters called out Lindsey and his talking points. Graham fell on – he needs more information.

Thank God for @JesseBWatters making “Sweet Lindsey” uncomfortable w/his BS talking points The @GOP could shutdown the country today — no business gets done. But, they WON’T! Because @LeaderMcConnell doesn’t want Trump to run again either! Fuck the @GOP!pic.twitter.com/cc972ZuYb8 — Boston Bobblehead (@CarolinaOpinion) August 10, 2022

