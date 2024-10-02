Sen. Lee Warns of Treason and the Gutting of the Constitution

Sen. Mike Lee and Tucker Carlson analyzed the debate last night, but they discussed much more than that. I pulled out two sections in particular that voters must consider before casting their ballots. Sen. Lee described treason and the destruction of the Constitution.

In this clip, Sen. Mike Lee, a constitutional scholar, describes the left’s conception of democracy. It is not about the people; it’s about expanding the size of government to enact their Marxist agenda. These are “really perilous times,” and we can’t “sugarcoat” what they are doing any longer.

The left sees the Constitution as an impediment, a filter against “pure democracy.” The Democrat Left wants something far more sinister than democracy. They don’t want their power to be diffused by a Constitution. Democrats are opposed to the Constitution’s protections. They see it as a threat to carrying out their far-left Marxist agenda.

Is it treason to take this position? Mike Lee said it is.

The alarming trend among Democrats is contemptuousness toward the Constitution. They see the Electoral College as problematic. Today’s Democrats hate it and view equal representation as unfair. They can’t legally change it; undoing it would require two amendments.

However, they could destroy it through the Supreme Court.

Packing the Court could be used to change the law. It could undo the entire constitutional structure. As Chuck Schumer said, they will do it if they get the Trifecta. Mike Lee said they would do it in the first 100 days if they won the clean sweep.

The First Amendment, in particular, and the Constitution are on the line this election.

Lee explained, for example, that President Roosevelt figured out how to get the Supreme Court to gut the commerce clause, and it’s never been the same since.

This is a must-watch video:

