Jack Smith’s October Surprise Filing: Gossip Added to Prior Claims

Jack Smith has some October surprises for us. In a newly unsealed court filing from prosecutors, they claim Donald Trump tried to overturn the election and “resorted to crimes.”

They painted a portrait of an “increasingly desperate” president who, while losing his grip on the White House, “used deceit to target every stage of the electoral process.”

That doesn’t qualify as evidence.

Allegedly, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, he told Mike Pence, “So what?”

“The details don’t matter,” Trump said when told by an adviser that a lawyer who was mounting his legal challenges wouldn’t be able to prove the false allegations in court, the filing states.

That doesn’t sound like Trump. Besides, it’s all gossip. Pence is hardly a good witness. He is the one who sold General Flynn down the river with a lie.

Words like “resorted to,” “desperate,” and “details don’t matter” are inflammatory but are imposed by prosecutors intent on convicting Donald Trump in the court of public opinion.

The purpose of the brief is to convince U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that the offenses charged in the indictment are private, rather than official, acts and can therefore remain part of the indictment as the case moves forward. Chutkan permitted a redacted version to be made public. Smith made the changes after the Supreme Court upheld immunity.

“Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one,” Smith’s team wrote, adding, “When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the brief “falsehood-ridden” and “unconstitutional” and repeated oft-stated allegations that Smith and Democrats were “hell-bent on weaponizing the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power.”

“The release of the falsehood-ridden, unconstitutional J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous debate performance is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine American Democracy and interfere in this election.”

Smith is clearly intent on influencing the election. At the same time, he is trying to reinstate the bogus documents case in Florida.

Trump Responded on Truth Social as much as he could under gag orders: