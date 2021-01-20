Sen Loeffler will not be intimidated by the cancel culture (fascism)

Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia delivered a farewell address on the Senate floor Tuesday. She tore into the cancel culture and “dangerous narratives” on her way out. The cancel culture is actually fascism and we should start calling it what it is.

“The American people are alarmed by the effort to censor conservative voices. We’re witnessing a constitutional crisis that threatens to erode the First Amendment and silence people across our country,” Loeffler said.

“As a Republican, a conservative American who still believes in the Constitution and the core principles on which our country was founded, I refused to be intimidated by the cancel culture, and its dangerous narratives. However, not every American feels free to speak up. Their voices are being lost,” she continued.

Outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler: "I refuse to be intimidated by the cancel culture and its dangerous narratives." pic.twitter.com/ZSF8MIxFJM — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2021

