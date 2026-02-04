Sen. Mitch McConnell Is Hospitalized with a “Positive” Outlook

Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Monday evening with flu-like symptoms, according to his spokesperson.

The 83-year-old’s prognosis is “positive.”

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night,” David Popp said in a statement. “He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to return to Senate business.”

Sen. McConnell has fallen several times and appears to have dementia at times. He is a childhood survivor of polio.

He has been in the Senate wielding a great deal of power since 1985, and stepped down as leader in December 2024.

However, he is still very influential, especially as chair of the powerful Senate Rules Committee.

Conservatives have written to him pleading for his support for the SAVE Act.

He hasn’t supported it, and probably won’t. Who can forget how he fairly recently said that he couldn’t think of anything he disagreed with Chuck Schumer on?