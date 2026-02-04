In New York City, You Can Now Charge Police With A Steak Knife

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Tuesday that he does not believe the Queens district attorney should prosecute a mentally ill man who was shot by police as he ran toward officers with a large steak knife, as seen on video. Mamdani visited the man in the hospital and said, “No family should have to go through this.” The officer repeatedly warned the suspect to stop.

Mamdani argues that the individual needs mental health treatment instead.

The Incident

Jabez Chakraborty, 22, was holding a large kitchen knife and charged at the officers who responded to the emergency call from the family on Jan. 26, NYPD officials said.

The officers repeatedly told him to drop it as they attempted to de-escalate the situation before one officer fired several times, striking Chakraborty, who was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The family had called 911 to report that Chakraborty was throwing glass at his home on Parsons Blvd. in Briarwood, NYPD officials said.

After the officers responded to the home, Chakraborty charged them with the knife, according to the NYPD.

One officer slammed an inner door shut to stop him. The officer tried to hold it closed, but the suspect opened it with the knife extended as he moved forward, screaming.