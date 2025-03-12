Sen Murphy Claims the Admin “Disappeared” Khalil [He’s in Louisiana]

Democrat propagandist, Senator Chris Murphy, now sleeping with a Soros propagandist, said the administration “disappeared” Mahmoud Khalil. He is using “disappeared” as in a Soviet gulag.

Khalil was transferred to Louisiana, away from the corrupt New York City judges. Imprisoning him in Louisiana is hardly “disappearing” him.

Khalil has broken the law. He broke the law when he helped occupy the Barnard Library. Under the guise of a mediator, he has been a strong supporter of Hamas. He handed out Hamas propaganda on numerous occasions.

It doesn’t even matter, visas can be revoked for no reason.

That isn’t a free speech issue. The administration sees him as a troublemaker and we have enough of our own.

Murphy has become the new Democrat voice of propaganda as Democrats insist we cannot deport people here as guests. He is gaslighting Americans on Khalil.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/wChK2GPckJ — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 11, 2025

It’s not only Democrats demanding the occupier remain in the US, but it’s also Columbia and Barnard faculty.

Polling for Democrats is very poor, and it’s probably because they lie and support all the wrong people. They will back anyone who votes for them, Hamas supporters, cartel members, hardened criminals.

The Democratic Party’s brand is in rough shape in the congressional battlegrounds, new polling shows https://t.co/zqhUdxJ5Za — POLITICO (@politico) March 11, 2025

Democrats Aren’t Polling Well and Haven’t Learned a Thing

A poll done by the Democratic aligned polling firm Navigator Research should give Democrats pause (via David Strom at Hot Air):

The Democratic Party’s brand is in rough shape in the congressional battlegrounds.

Nearly two months into the second Donald Trump administration, a majority of voters in battleground House districts still believe Democrats in Congress are “more focused on helping other people than people like me,” according to an internal poll conducted by the Democratic group Navigator Research. Among independents, just 27 percent believe Democrats are focused on helping them, compared with 55 percent who said they’re focused on others.

…

“The Democratic brand is still not where it needs to be in terms of core trust and understanding people’s challenges,” said Molly Murphy, one of the pollsters who worked on the research by Navigator, a project within the Hub Project, a Democratic nonprofit group. “Even though voters are critical about Trump and some of the things he’s doing, that criticism of Trump doesn’t translate into trust in Democrats. The trust has to be earned.”

Democrats are out of touch and untrustworthy. Democrats rely on hating Trump. They gaslight every issue and politicize everything. Calling Trump ‘Hitler’ has been worn out. Their policies of DEI, child mutilations, open borders, wild spending have woken up a lot of people. Democrat priorities are horrible and anti-American.

Only 39 percent believe Democrats have the right priorities.

“We’ve always had the stigma of being the ‘welfare party,’ but I do think this is related to a post-Covid feeling that we don’t care about people working, and we’ve had a very long hangover from that, which feels really, really consequential,” Murphy said. “How can you care about working people if you don’t care about work? It’s going to be really hard in the midterms if voters don’t think we care about work.”

Republicans, too, face their own branding problems, according to the survey, with 54 percent of voters saying they view Republicans in Congress unfavorably. Only about a third of voters said they approve of the GOP’s handling of the economy.

But Democrats’ difficulties appear to go deeper. For example, the poll found a whopping 69 percent of voters said Democrats were “too focused on being politically correct.” Another 51 percent said “elitist” described the Democratic Party well.

Democrats can’t be trusted and have adopted a hardcore leftist agenda that is undesirable.

