Great Response from Sec. Rubio on Why US “Abducted” Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil is a radical former student at Columbia who caused great turmoil while posing as a peacekeeper. He is a supporter of Hamas, but, even if that wasn’t the case, he’s on a visa and we don’t have to keep him here. It has nothing to do with free speech. Democrats and other Khalil supporters framed his arrest and upcoming deportation as an “illegal abduction.” If we can’t get rid of this radical, we can never deport anyone.

Marco Rubio just explained for the audience in Ireland why we are deporting Mahmoud Khalil despite our First Amendment.

A visa is a guest permit and we can take it away for no reason. In the case of Khalil, he came here to start trouble in support of Hamas, a terrorist group.

Rubio Explained:

“This individual entered this country on a visitor visa. Okay? You are here as a visitor. We can deny you that visa. We can deny you that if you tell us when you apply. Hi, I’m trying to get into the United States on a student visa. I am a big supporter of Hamas, a murderous, barbaric group that kidnaps children, that rapes teenage girls, that takes hostages, that allows them to die in captivity, that returns more bodies than live hostages.

“If you tell us that you are in favor of a group like this, and if you tell us when you apply for your visa, and, by the way, I intend to come to your country as a student and rile up all kinds of anti-Jewish student, anti-Semitic activities. I intend to shut down your universities. If you told us all these things when you applied for a visa, we would deny your visa. I hope we would.

“If you actually end up doing that, once you’re in this country on such a visa, we will revoke it. And if you end up having a green card, not citizenship, but a green card as a result of that visa, while you’re here in those activities, we’re going to kick you out. It’s as simple as that.

Rubio stated the obvious. “This is not about free speech. This is about people that don’t have a right to be in the United States to begin with. No one has a right to a student visa. No one has a right to a green card, by the way. So when you apply for a student visa or any visa to enter the United States, we have a right to deny you for virtually any reason.

“But I think being a supporter of Hamas and coming into our universities and turning them upside down and being complicit in what are clearly crimes of vandalization, complicit in shutting down learning institutions. There are kids at these schools that can’t go to class. You pay all this money to these high-priced schools that are supposed to be of great esteem, and you can’t even go to class. You’re afraid to go to class because these lunatics are running around with covers on their faces screaming terrifying things.

“If you told us that’s what you intended to do when you came to America, we would have never let you in, and if you do it once you get in, we’re gonna revoke it and kick you out.

Watch:

