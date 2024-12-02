Sen. Rounds Doesn’t Seem too Excited about Kash Patel

Sen. Mike Rounds doesn’t sound too excited about Kash Patel. Round’s loyalty appears to be to the ineffective and deceptive Christopher Wray, and Wray doesn’t appear ready to resign.

Rounds should go, no matter how this turns out. He’s a RINO.

Rounds says about Wray, “He is a very good man. I don’t have any complaints about the way that he’s done his job right now.”

Round’s liberty score with conservative review is 52%. Based on his voting record, Heritage gave him a 37% score this past session. The average score for a Republican senator is 62%, which is pathetic.

The Senate will try to stop Donald Trump’s agenda. They think it’s business as usual.

Senator Rounds, a reminder that your reelection campaign is in 2026. Voting against any of Trump’s nominees could make a primary challenge likely. Just something to consider.#KashPatel pic.twitter.com/sQoIb7trfJ — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) December 1, 2024

Full video:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email