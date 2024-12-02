Joe Biden Pardoned Hunter

By
M DOWLING
-
0
20

Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter on Sunday night. Was there ever any doubt?

The decision marks a reversal for the president, who has repeatedly said he would not use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence. Did anyone really believe that?

Hunter was to be sentenced on December 12th for his conviction of federal gun charges.

Hunter Biden also was set to be sentenced in a separate criminal case on Dec. 16, after pleading guilty in September on federal tax evasion charges.

He faced years in jail.

Joe said his son was unfairly prosecuted. He also protected him from future prosecutions.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments