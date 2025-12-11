Sen. Thune Will Not Ditch the Blue Slip

President Trump urged the Senate Republicans to ditch the blue slip, especially after seeing how many leftist judges there are who are killing his agenda.
President Trump sounded the alarm to Senate Republicans and Chuck Grassley who are allowing Democrats to block his judge and US attorney nominations through the “blue slip tradition.”
END IT, he wrote on Truth Social:
“If they say no, then it is OVER for that very well-qualified Republican candidate. Only a really far-left Democrat can be approved. It is shocking that Republicans, under Senator Chuck G, allow this scam to continue. So unfair to Republicans, and not Constitutional. I am hereby asking Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a fantastic guy, to get something done, ideally, the termination of Blue Slips. Too many GREAT REPUBLICANS are being SENT PACKIN’. None are getting approved!!! President DJT”
Senate Majority Leader John Thune publicly refused President Trump’s request to get rid of the Blue Slip policy, saying too many Senators support the policy. That means none of President Trump’s attorneys or judges will be approved in blue areas.
Thune thinks Democrats will keep it, but Democrats have ignored it when it suited them. He claims in this clip that they are approving his appointees at a record rate. However, they let ten months go by and are working on it now. A President with only a year to fight the worst internal threat we have ever faced lost a year because Democrats blocked his appointees for months.
🚨 JUST IN: Sen. John Thune tells President Trump NO, the blue slip tradition is HERE TO STAY – which lets Democrats unilaterally block Trump’s judicial and US attorney nominees
“This has been in place for a long time…both Republicans and Democrats support.”
Thune is one of the opponents of MAGA. MTG is not.
Might as well give up thinking that MTG has anything in common with conservative values or being America first.
It’s a strange crossover, given the anti-Americanism of Code Pink, which has made pilgrimages to Caracas to praise Hugo Chavez.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2025/12/rep_marjorie_taylor_greene_whoops_it_up_with_code_pink.html
“ …It is shocking that Republicans, under Senator Chuck G, allow this scam to continue…’
How much longer will it take everyone to accept once and for all the two party system is a sham.
Uniparty Rule, call it for what it is.
The presidents appointments are being approved?, accept where and when the democrats don’t want them to be approved.
He’s lying and going to bat inclusively for the democrats. There’s no question about who he’s aligned with, who he’s working for, and it’s neither with the president or what the people voted for.
Way Past Time to ((( Dump! Thune ))) as Senate Majority Leader.