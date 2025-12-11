Bennie Thompson: Murdering National Guardsmen Is an “Unfortunate Accident”

M Dowling
In a hearing with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem this morning, Nancy Pelosi’s former J6 Select Kangaroo Court Chairman, Bennie Thompson, disgracefully referred to the terrorist attack that killed a National Guardswoman and critically injured a Guardsman as an “unfortunate accident.”

How is a deliberate terror attack by one of the Democrats’ “vetted” nutjobs from Afghanistan an “unfortunate accident?” The killer ended the life of a 20-year-old girl, wrecking her family, and seriously harming the 24-year-old Guardsman. What a callous, cruel thing to say.

Kristi Noem called him out. When she did, he was rude and dismissive.

Under three months into his term, without any of President Trump’s staff in place, the people were still acting as if Biden was President. The people who approved the killer coming to the US in the first place gave him asylum again. Biden’s DHS permitted him to come, and they filed his first temporary asylum request.

Bennie tried to blame Trump for allowing him into the country. Bennie is very dishonest.

It’s hard to get the Republican message out when they are so willing to deceive, and the media is so willing to repeat their lies.

The Truth:

