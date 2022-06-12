Senate Reaches Agreement on a Gun Control Package

The Senate has reached ‘bipartsan’ agreement with McConnell-appointed RINOs and Democrats on a gun control package.

The framework will be announced today but, generally, it will include added scrutiny for gun buyers under 21, states and locales will be incentivized to pass Red Flag laws (with grants), and increased funding for mental health treatment and school security.

The problem we see in this is the federal government doling out money means more hands to launder it. The Red Flag laws are also dangerous.

This clip is heartbreaking but this mother and grandmother is making a powerful statement.

