Why the Sudden Rash of Food Processing Plant Fires?

By Mark Schwendau

WASHINGTON: Many who know Joe Biden know that every once in a while he says the quiet parts out loud. An example occurred on October 24, 2020, just before the November 3rd General Election with Biden saying: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization.”

He may have just leaked yet another Deep State Game plan when on March 24th of this year he predicted a global food shortage due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden warned in a Brussels News Conference related to a meeting of NATO members:

“We did talk about food shortages. And it’s going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia; it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well.”

He tried to make the point that both Russia and Ukraine are global trading partners in providers of wheat but then must have realized that lie would come back to bite him in the ass so he pointed out that the U.S. and Canada are both major wheat producers, too.

The fact of the matter is, according to Statista.com, the top 10 countries are:

1) European Union

2) China

3) India

4) Russia

5) USA

6) Australia

7) Ukraine

8) Pakistan

9) Canada

10) Argentina

Then, one month later to the date of April 24th, the FBI chimes in on the issue with a new warning. The FBI’s Cyber Division issued a warning about potential cyberattacks on agricultural cooperatives and food processing plants amid increasing media coverage of recent fires and explosions at food plants across the United States.

“Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” the FBI’s recent notice reads. In their press release, they specifically noted ransomware attacks in 2021 and early 2022 could disrupt the planting season by affecting “the supply of seeds and fertilizer.”

The FBI warns, “A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed. In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”

The FBI listed separate incidents since last summer involving ransomware that goes by the names such as HelloKitty/Five Hands, Lock bit 2.0, Conti, BlackMatter, Suncrypt, Sodinokibi, and BlackByte.

This warning comes as an increasing number of events of fires and explosions have been reported at food processing facilities across the country recently featured during a segment on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on April 22.

Fri Aug 9, 2019 Tyson Foods, Inc. Holcomb, KS Fire Tue Jan 12, 2021 Deli Star Meat Plant Fayetteville, IL Fire Sun July 25, 2021 Kellogg Company Memphis, TN Fire Tue Aug 24, 2021 Patak Meat Processing Cobb County, GA Fire Mon Sept 13, 2021 JBS, USA Grand Island, NE Fire Sat Nov 20, 2021 Maid-Rite Steak Company Kansas City, KS Fire Sun Dec 12, 2021 West Side Processing Plant San Antonio, TX Fire Sat Jan 1, 2022 Van Drunen Farms Momence, IL Fire Fri Jan 14, 2022 Cargill Nutrena Feed Mill Lecompte, LA Explosion Fri Jan 21, 2022 Potato Plant Warden, WA Fire Tue Feb 1, 2022 Harper’s Market Poultry Plant Hamilton Mountain, WA Fire Thu Feb 3, 2022 Wisconsin River Meats Mauston, WI Fire Tue Feb 15, 2022 Bonanza Company El Paso, TX Fire Mon Feb 25, 2022 Shearer’s Food Hermiston, OR Explosion Sun Mar 13, 2022 Hot Pockets Plant Jonesboro, AR Fire Wed Mar 16, 2022 Walmart Fulfillment Center Plainfield, IN Fire Mon Mar 28, 2022 Maricopa Food Pantry Phoenix, AZ Fire Thu Mar 31, 2022 Rio Fresh San Juan, TX Fire Mon April 11, 2022 East Conway Beef and Pork Conway, NH Fire Wed April 13, 2022 Gem State Processing Heyburn, ID Plane Crash Wed April 13, 2022 Taylor Farms Salinas, CA Fire Mon April 18, 2022 Azure Standard Headquarters Dufur, OR Fire Thu April 21, 2022 General Mills Covington, GA Plane Crash Sat April 30, 2022 Perdue Farms Chesapeake, VA Fire Wed May 11, 2022 BioUrja Grain Silos Peoria, IL Explosion Sat May 28, 2022 Forsman Farm Howard Lake, MN Fire Tue June 7, 2022 JBS Foods Green Bay, WI Fire

It is to be noted that some are blaming stateside Russian and Ukrainian “thugs” for this string of fires of American food processing plants on American soil but Russia did not invade Ukraine until March February 24th and as the chart above shows, these fires were trending long before then.

Representatives for the FBI and the National Fire Protection Association have yet to respond to requests for comment. But any thinking person can see this is not normal. These plants are clearly being targeted.

Further to this point, a significant portion of them were meat processing plants, not wheat processing plants! Those who know fire science know that grain dust is known to cause flash fires and explosions more so than raw meat has ever been known to start fires.

One can only hope that the FBI can find the time to spare from investigating the Trumps’ while ignoring the Bidens’ so they can find out who is behind these attacks on our food supply! If they can’t resolve the causes and sources of these fires, now would be a good time to close our borders until they can find out if we have enemies within… besides the ones holding office in D.C.

These losses are not measured in millions but rather in billions! You can bet the insurance carriers are going to have something to say about these losses they will have to pay out. Many of these incidents started late at night after workers had gone home for the day but yet Internet fact (fake) checkers claim, “Nothing to see here!”

Meanwhile, celebrity personalities such as Charlie Kirk and Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have chimed in the other way implying these events are much more than a coincidence.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

