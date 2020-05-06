Senator Cruz tries to break China’s hold on Hollywood

We have a Senator fighting the influence of China in our country. They lie, steal, censor, extort, and kill people. This is a repeat of While England Slept. We are all asleep as China becomes more and more dangerous.

Currently, he’s going after the hold they have on Hollywood.

Hollywood regularly censors films to meet China’s standards because they want their huge market share. They actually rewrite scripts to suit China.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is introducing a bill in an attempt to mitigate the film industry bowing to the demands of censorship.

The “Stopping Censorship, Restoring Integrity, Protecting Talkies Act,” or the SCRIPT Act, would prohibit the Department of Defense (DOD) from providing assistance to any U.S. studio that censors its films for China — ranging from consulting on military subjects to the use of government-owned assets or locations.

Specifically, a U.S. film company seeking assistance from the DOD must sign a written agreement that they will not censor the film for China.

The legislation does not assume that studios will necessarily comply with the agreement. Their track record says otherwise.

Companies would be prohibited from co-producing the film with China-based studios, which are under the censorship restrictions put in place by the Chinese government. The Chinese government is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

CHINA’S INFLUENCE IS GROWING

According to The New York Times, prior to 2013, China had helped finance few of the highest-grossing films worldwide — only 13 between 1997 and 2013.

But in the five years that followed, the country helped finance 41 of the highest-grossing films worldwide.

Hollywood wants to expand its shrinking audience and are eager to grow this market at any moral cost.

Hollywood is almost entirely bought and paid for by China. They don’t want to tick them off.

