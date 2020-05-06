Cuomo forces nursing homes to re-admit workers testing positive for COV

Two weeks ago, Gov. ­Andrew Cuomo was first asked about his policy that forced nursing homes to admit ­patients infected with the coronavirus.

“That’s a good question, I don’t know,” the governor answered, turning to an aide.

On Tuesday, Cuomo was asked about a report from The Associated Press that his team had added more than 1,700 deaths to the count of those who died in nursing homes, bringing the total to at least 4,813.

“I don’t know the details, frankly,” the governor answered, turning to an aide.

Yet, he has been fully in charge, speaking daily about the virus, and has micromanaged all of it, closing everything, even if it saves one life.

KILLING THE ELDERLY

Yesterday, he said, “What’s a human life worth to you?”

It is clear he knew about his own mandate forcing the elderly afflicted with coronavirus to be sent to nursing homes ill-equipped to handle them. It’s all on video, with him saying it.

As the elderly died after spreading it to many more of our most vulnerable population in the homes, the results showed 25% of the dead from that age group died in nursing homes. Since Cuomo is great at deflecting blame, he ordered an investigation of the nursing homes by his allies. He plans to charge nursing home operators criminally.

Before the March 25 order, which was a death sentence, some facilities say they had no deaths or even positive patients before that date, but many of both since, including among staff members.

We knew and he knew that would happen because the first serious, multiple cases were in Washington nursing homes.

Nothing has changed. He has kept the policy in place and 1700 more died in New York nursing homes.

WORKERS WHO TESTED POSITIVE MUST BE RE-ADMITTED

But did you know that he also ordered nursing homes to re-admit workers who tested positive for the virus?

It sounds like rationing. Did he decide they are expendable?

Watch this brief clip: