Senator Eviscerates Mayorkas for Hiring Pro-Hamas Employee

Secretary Mayorkas is a despicable character. Josh Hawley made that obvious during today’s hearing.

Mayorkas employs a former PLO spokeswoman who has praised Hamas. Mayorkas told Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that immigration officer Nejwa Ali remains employed but is suspended. He didn’t explain why she’s still there, even when confronted with her vile posts about Israel.

Hawley began by asking Mayorkas if students who are here on visas and chant for the destruction of Israel should have their visas revoked. Mayorkas said they’re looking into it.

Hawley presented Mayorkas with some of Ali’s statements on social media.

“What about people who say things like, on October 7, ‘F*** Israel, the government and its military, are you ready for your downfall.’ People who say things like, ‘F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel. May your conscience haunt your dreams until your last breath; Palestine will be free one day, f*** apartheid Israel and any Israeli.’ This is pretty extreme rhetoric, don’t you think?” Hawley asked.

Mayorkas replied: “I do, and I think there is a distinction between espousing or endorsing terrorist ideology and speech that is odious that does not rise to that level.”

“This person works for you. This is Nejwa Ali, an employee of the Department of Homeland Security who posted these comments on October the 7th. She also posted this graphic … a Hamas paraglider depicted here with a machine gun flying into Israel. She posted it under her online alias with the celebratory ‘free Palestine.’ What’s going on here? Is this typical of people who work at DHS? This is an asylum and immigration officer who is posting these frankly pro-genocidal slogans and images on the day Israelis are being slaughtered in their beds. What have you done about this?”

Mayorkas was enraged and claimed Hawley was trying to insinuate all the men and women of DHS are like this.

Watch as Hawley blasts him:

Related