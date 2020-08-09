Senator on FBI lying to them: “Somebody needs to go to jail for this”

Senator Lindsey Graham, (SC), accused the FBI of telling the Senate Committee there was no reason to doubt the dossier and primary sub-source that ex-British spy Christopher Steele used in putting together the dossier. He said they did that in spite of the fact the source had previously said that the dossier mischaracterizes the information to which he gave Steele.
“It was Horowitz, during his investigation of the warrant application, found information in 2018 where the FBI was called on the Senate Intel Committee because people were getting suspicious about the Subsource … at the Senate Intel Committee level and the FBI was sent over to brief them,” Graham said.
“And they did to the Senate Intel Committee what they did to the FISA court. They misled the hell out of them. They said there’s no evidence from the Subsource to suggest that Steele fabricated anything in the dossier.”
The document released on Sunday clearly shows this. There is one line that reads, “the FBI said that “at minimum, our discussions with the primary Subsource confirm that the dossier was not fabricated by Steele.”
Graham added: “Actually, the Subsource said it was all bar talk, hearsay, speculation, and conjecture, and the whole sexual activity of the president was made in jest. So they completely misrepresented to the Senate Intel Committee in 2018 what the Subsource had told the FBI in 2017.”
THEY KNOW NOTHING
Two weeks ago, Graham was on the same topic and said something similar: “Not only did the FBI lie to the court about the reliability of the Steele dossier — they also lied to the Congress, and that’s a separate crime,” Graham said. He said he will make a separate referral.
The FBI said they were unaware but Graham doesn’t believe them.
“Somebody needs to go to jail for this,” Graham said. “This is a second lie. This is a second crime. They lied to the FISA court. They got rebuked, the FBI did, in 2019 by the FISA court, putting in doubt all FISA applications … a year before, they’re lying to the Senate Intel Committee. It’s just amazing the compounding of the lies.”
Some smalltime schlepp who couldn’t dodge the bullets will take the fall. Comey will make a documentary, give a slew of interviews, write another $10 million book. That’s conjecture, of course.
“I’m gonna find out who did that briefing, and whoever it is, they’re in trouble,” Graham said.
Graham concluded, “So you’ve got Rosenstein, now Sally Yates, saying if they knew then what they know now they wouldn’t sign the warrant application, which means they’re running away from Crossfire Hurricane, they’re dumping it all on Comey, and that’s probably the right thing to do.”
They didn’t know anything? They’re going with the incompetence defense.
Reportedly, John Durham, who is leading the probe, hasn’t interviewed any of the top echelons at the intel agencies although he has asked to meet with John Brennan.
Does anyone believe any of them, including Graham?
Had enough of him.
THEY’RE ALL SWAMP RATS!
TRUMP IS A PUPPET OF KISSINGER, CFR AND ROTHSCHILDS, THE TRUE ARCHITECTS OF RUSSIAN COLLUSION
Submitted by David Livingstone on Fri, 09/29/2017 –
Trump can be likened to the Chauncey Gardiner character of the 1979 film Being There, a simpleton installed in power by secret puppeteers. Like Chauncey, Trump “likes to watch,” and has a notorious appetite for television. Nor, like Chauncey, does he read. Tony Schwartz, the ghost-writer of Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal told The New Yorker that in the 18 months he spent with Trump, he “never saw a book on Trump’s desk, or elsewhere in his office, or in his apartment.” [1]
Schwartz told the magazine, “I seriously doubt that Trump has ever read a book straight through in his adult life.” Trump explained he does not need to read extensively because he is able to come to correct decisions:
“with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ because I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability.” [2]
The movie ends with one of the most overt references to the Illuminati in modern film history, where pallbearers carry a casket to a tomb modeled on the pyramid on the reverse side of the American dollar bill, featuring a Masonic all-seeing eye, and discuss their plans to make Chauncey the next President of the United States.
The pyramid recalls a similarly Masonic-inspired pyramid featured on the roof of the Israeli Supreme Court. Instrumental in its construction was Yad Hanadiv, an Israeli charitable foundation chaired by Lord Jacob Rothschild. David Rockefeller, the founder of the CFR, has a longtime personal relationship with the Rothschilds. The CFR was a sister organization of the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA), both agencies of the Round Table, a secret organization created by Lord Nathaniel Rothschild at the bidding of diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes, and which was devoted to “the extension of British rule throughout the world.”
David’s grandfather was John D. Rockefeller, a leading Robber Baron whose conquest of America’s oil industry was funded by the Rothschilds. In a press release, David Rockefeller said of the current Baron of the family,
“Lord [Jacob] Rothschild and I have known each other for five decades. The connection between our two families remains very strong.”. [3]
