Senator on FBI lying to them: “Somebody needs to go to jail for this”

Senator Lindsey Graham, (SC), accused the FBI of telling the Senate Committee there was no reason to doubt the dossier and primary sub-source that ex-British spy Christopher Steele used in putting together the dossier. He said they did that in spite of the fact the source had previously said that the dossier mischaracterizes the information to which he gave Steele.

“It was Horowitz, during his investigation of the warrant application, found information in 2018 where the FBI was called on the Senate Intel Committee because people were getting suspicious about the Subsource … at the Senate Intel Committee level and the FBI was sent over to brief them,” Graham said.

“And they did to the Senate Intel Committee what they did to the FISA court. They misled the hell out of them. They said there’s no evidence from the Subsource to suggest that Steele fabricated anything in the dossier.”

The document released on Sunday clearly shows this. There is one line that reads, “the FBI said that “at minimum, our discussions with the primary Subsource confirm that the dossier was not fabricated by Steele.”

Graham added: “Actually, the Subsource said it was all bar talk, hearsay, speculation, and conjecture, and the whole sexual activity of the president was made in jest. So they completely misrepresented to the Senate Intel Committee in 2018 what the Subsource had told the FBI in 2017.”

THEY KNOW NOTHING

Two weeks ago, Graham was on the same topic and said something similar: “Not only did the FBI lie to the court about the reliability of the Steele dossier — they also lied to the Congress, and that’s a separate crime,” Graham said. He said he will make a separate referral.

The FBI said they were unaware but Graham doesn’t believe them.

“Somebody needs to go to jail for this,” Graham said. “This is a second lie. This is a second crime. They lied to the FISA court. They got rebuked, the FBI did, in 2019 by the FISA court, putting in doubt all FISA applications … a year before, they’re lying to the Senate Intel Committee. It’s just amazing the compounding of the lies.”

Some smalltime schlepp who couldn’t dodge the bullets will take the fall. Comey will make a documentary, give a slew of interviews, write another $10 million book. That’s conjecture, of course.

“I’m gonna find out who did that briefing, and whoever it is, they’re in trouble,” Graham said.

Graham concluded, “So you’ve got Rosenstein, now Sally Yates, saying if they knew then what they know now they wouldn’t sign the warrant application, which means they’re running away from Crossfire Hurricane, they’re dumping it all on Comey, and that’s probably the right thing to do.”

They didn’t know anything? They’re going with the incompetence defense.

Reportedly, John Durham, who is leading the probe, hasn’t interviewed any of the top echelons at the intel agencies although he has asked to meet with John Brennan.

Does anyone believe any of them, including Graham?

