20K fake driver’s licenses from China+ seized in Chicago 86 days to election

Shipments of nearly 20,000 fake driver’s licenses were seized at Chicago Airport with less than three months to the election.
Most of the shipments came from Hong Kong and mainland China, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Other shipments came from South Korea and the U.K.
Oh, that’s not suspicious at all.
“These counterfeit driver’s licenses can lead to disastrous consequences,” CBP’s Ralph Piccirilli said in a statement. “Criminal organizations use these counterfeit IDs to avoid attracting attention to their illegal activities.”
Would illegal voting be one of them?
Of course, Democrats see no problems with this since it is sponsored by their friend Communist China.
That would include MOSSAD, CIA, FBI etc, etc, etc
ALSO Dave, these FAKES can be used in ILLEGAL Drug manipulations…AND! POTENTIALLY in ILLegal matters of LAWS, & Military matters also…20K is a LOT of potential for crimes…voting is a minor matter in comparison…
Why import from China? It is very simple to manufacture fake IDs, especially ones that will be used for illegal voting. We can expect millions will be made for every illegal in the country and will be paid to vote 3 times. Yes, come November 3 the Commicrats will claim an overwhelming victory, a victory that will be as fake as the IDs seized here. We will not allow them to steal the election and civil war will follow.