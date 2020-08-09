20K fake driver’s licenses from China+ seized in Chicago 86 days to election

Shipments of nearly 20,000 fake driver’s licenses were seized at Chicago Airport with less than three months to the election.

Most of the shipments came from Hong Kong and mainland China, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Other shipments came from South Korea and the U.K.

Oh, that’s not suspicious at all.

“These counterfeit driver’s licenses can lead to disastrous consequences,” CBP’s Ralph Piccirilli said in a statement. “Criminal organizations use these counterfeit IDs to avoid attracting attention to their illegal activities.”

Would illegal voting be one of them?