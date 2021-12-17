Senator Wyden Didn’t Appear to Want a Bill Banning CCP Slavery

















According to The Hill, The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act passed unanimously by voice vote in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and should have passed easily in the Senate.

It almost didn’t pass because at least one senator didn’t seem to want to upset the China slavers.

Oregon Senator Wyden tried to delay the vote to ban US companies from using Uyghur slave labor in China’s Xinjiang region to assemble goods.

Wyden tried to use the excuse that he wanted an extension of the lucrative child care [welfare] tax credit that mostly goes to illegal aliens.

There appears to be a far more explicit reason for his attempt to stop the bill.

Wyden got big donations from Nike, the CCP company, right before the bill came to the floor. Nike is the company that says they are “of China and for China.”

Several top Nike executives funneled more than $60,000 to the re-election campaign of Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden over the course of JUST DAYS in September, RIGHT BEFORE THIS VOTE.

That’s correct, the CCP gave him donations, payoffs, in ANTICIPATION OF THE BILL. The CCP can always rely on American greed.

Nike employs slave labor in China. Nike is the “brand of China and for China.”

Watch:

Related















