Serious Escalation! Lithuania Blocks Russia From Kaliningrad

Lithuanian authorities have banned the transit through their territory of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The national rail service issued the report.

The enclave is home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for Moscow’s nuclear-capable Iskander missiles. It is sandwiched on the Baltic coast between Lithuania and Poland. Both are NATO members. Kaliningrad has no land border with Russia.

This is asking for war and it’s insane. Russia could squash them like a bug. This could be the impetus for Russia to let loose. No matter what the media tells you, Russia has exercised restraint.

Kaliningrad’s governor Anton Alikhanov said the ban would cover between 40 and 50 percent of the items that Kaliningrad imports from and exports to Russia through Lithuania as the EU sanctions list notably includes coal, metals, construction materials, and advanced technology.

ANOTHER CONCERNING EVENT

Also in the news, in a separate incident, Russia launched operations against US forces in Syria. It’s an escalation that risks direct conflict.

U.S. troops are training Syrian fighters near Syria’s southern border with Jordan on Wednesday. Russia bombed the garrison. No US soldiers were in the garrison.

The fighters belonging to the Maghawir al-Thawra militia are part of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State terrorist group to prevent its resurgence.

The attack was carried out by a group of Russian jet fighters, including two SU-35s and one SU-24, a U.S. military official said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

