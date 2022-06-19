Food and Energy Catastrophe Coming

The war in Ukraine, the US and EU war on fossil fuels, and the threat of famine for hundreds of millions of people around the world was predicted or was it planned? The World Economic Forum led by Klaus Schwab is amazingly accurate when predicting catastrophes as he plans the replacement with his elite WEF members – the New World Order.

US farmers have warned that we have not seen the real impact of the Russia-Ukraine war due to the timing of the planting season. They had already brought the needed fertilizer, potash, and so on. The destruction of our fossil fuel industry seriously affects farmers and they are forced to raise prices.

THE END OF FOSSIL FUELS, AMERICA’S SOURCE OF WEALTH

We will begin to see the effect of the Democrat war on fossil fuels in late August or September. Despite the warnings, the Biden regime continues to destroy the energy sector with no substitute in place.

They will tell you we are switching over to alternative energy but it cannot sustain us. Electric vehicles require fossil fuels and are very expensive. Trucks, planes, and ships that deliver our food and goods require fossil fuels. We have shortages of truck drivers and a supply chain problem. Team Biden and Team Newsom continue to add oppressive regulations on all sectors. Biden does it by fiat, without congressional approval.

The war on energy looks like madness, but it’s more diabolical than mad. It is deliberate.

AMERICA WITHOUT, CATASTROPHE IN THE MAKING

Without oil and gas, our infrastructure and our national security are in grave danger. Coincidentally, it falls in line with the dream of The Great Reset.

Our dollar is collapsing and the US gets poorer every day under Joe Biden. He may be a fool but the people orchestrating this collapse behind the scenes are not fools. This is deliberate.

We will suffer from worsening costs and might face blackouts.

Our politicians see the answer in Ukraine winning the war with Russia. The US is paying most of the freight for this war. They ignore another possibility – negotiate.

Russia wanted the agreed-upon Minsk2 agreement originally. The agreement formally declared Crimea part of Russia and left the Donbas region independent. Ukraine had agreed to it and then didn’t do it.

This is so much worse than Minsk2. Even if Ukrainian farmers can farm, they cannot get the food out without ports that are now controlled by Russia.

THE FAILED SANCTIONS

US sanctions have only hurt the West. Russia has not wavered because of the sanctions. In fact, Russia has formed new Asian alliances and broken free of the US and European financial systems and the dollar. Their ruble is doing fine and they are selling more gas and oil than ever before.

Russian President Putin said in his speech at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg that things will never go back as they were. He is aligning with China and other developing Asian countries. They see the West and the US as dying powers.

The worst thing Biden could do – the absolutely worst thing – is to kill that which makes us strong — the fossil fuel sector.

Bizarrely, at the same time, Biden hopes to protect Ukraine’s borders, he has left ours open to attack.

The Biden catastrophes are piling up and could soon be irreversible.

THE US CHOOSES RECESSION

Any forthcoming recession is going to be portrayed as though it just arose from the laws of nature — nothing anyone could have done. And yet here’s an admission that US policy-makers are willfully “countenancing” a recession in order to further their wild geopolitical schemes https://t.co/SZN6f8Ir4E — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 18, 2022

Watch these videos for some perspective:

