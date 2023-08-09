Several FBI Offices Hunted Traditional Catholics as Terrorists

A document subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee reveals that the FBI Richmond Field Office wasn’t the only office looking at traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists. The Richmond office coordinated with several field offices across the country to produce a memo targeting traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists.

FBI Director Christopher Wray had previously testified that the targeting was limited to “a single field office.”

Director Wray testified on July 12, 2023, before the Committee, stating that the efforts were limited to just one field office.

The document strongly suggests Director Wray lied.

The newly disclosed document contradicts Wray’s testimony, showing that the FBI Portland and FBI Los Angeles field offices were somehow involved. It’s not clear to what degree.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA), the Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, issued a letter to Director Wray pointing out these discrepancies and demanding clarification.

These agents were after traditional Catholics. What was the predicate, other than their bias? They were looking for signs of radicalization.

They sent at least one undercover agent into Catholic chapels in Richmond, Virginia, looking for signs of radicalization.

