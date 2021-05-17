Shameful! Racists in the media now demonize white military men



















Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is looking to purge people on the Right. And all one has to do is look at their new recruiting videos to know what they want to now call the military. It’s not good. A U.S. Space Force Officer was relieved of his command after he criticized Marxism and Critical Race Theory.

Demonizing white men, military men, seems to be the latest from the propaganda media. It’s shameful. These are men who aren’t racists and who gave so much.

Watch:

I was a journalist on the battlefields of Iraq & Afghanistan for more than a decade. I watched many of these “white men” die there, right beside black, Hispanic & Asian men & women of every color. None of them cared about race – just each other & this country. Shame on all of you https://t.co/ua3eRDz9ql — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 19, 2021

“Our profession today is unrecognizable,” says award-winning journalist Lara Logan.

She has watched the transformation of media from what it was meant to be, with many journalists blurring the lines between fact and opinion.

The root causes and how Big Tech and the MSM work hand-in-hand:

