Shameful! Racists in the media now demonize white military men

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is looking to purge people on the Right. And all one has to do is look at their new recruiting videos to know what they want to now call the military. It’s not good. A U.S. Space Force Officer was relieved of his command after he criticized Marxism and Critical Race Theory.

Demonizing white men, military men, seems to be the latest from the propaganda media. It’s shameful. These are men who aren’t racists and who gave so much.

“Our profession today is unrecognizable,” says award-winning journalist Lara Logan.

She has watched the transformation of media from what it was meant to be, with many journalists blurring the lines between fact and opinion.

The root causes and how Big Tech and the MSM work hand-in-hand:


