Shared Values? Democracy Dies in Europe

France has major problems with a very unhappy electorate; many are Marine Le Pen supporters. As reported, she has been sentenced to four years in prison but only has to serve two. She cannot run for office for five years, nor can eight of her MPs.

The case against her was a Brussels campaign finance case blown out of proportion. The US media claims she embezzled millions. She used European funds for her national campaign. She didn’t embezzle anything. It’s similar to the case against Trump in Manhattan in that they misuse the terms “embezzle” and “fraud.”

Lawfare against the European right-wing is being taken to a whole new level. Marine Le Pen @MLP_officiel has been convicted for “misusing” European funds and has been BARRED from running for President of France, yet @vonderleyen is under investigation for corruption and refuses… pic.twitter.com/CQK8sL5Tbc — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) March 31, 2025

Marine Le Pen angered the globalists in Brussels, prompting them to unearth a decade-old campaign finance violation. They directed French authorities to treat it as a crime, but under French law, it’s classified as a ‘non-crime’ called a ‘délit,’ so she wasn’t granted a jury trial. Instead, three judges, appointed by the president, ruled that even though Le Pen didn’t personally pocket EU money, she should face jail time and a five-year ban from political office. Even if she appeals, the process won’t conclude in time for her to run for president. The globalists have won.

Marine Le Pen is the left’s biggest competition for the 2027 election.

Where are the shared values with Europe? Look what they did to the leading Romanian candidate.

The French people LOVE Marine Le Pen and demand that her “Guilty” Verdict is immediately overturned! pic.twitter.com/ctPt7NFAZY — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 31, 2025

Michael Schellenberger, a liberal man, wrote on X, “The Right is a threat to democracy, the media says. But it isn’t. It’s winning elections and respecting constitutions. It’s the Left that is undermining democracy. It tried to jail Trump, is about to jail Bolsonaro, and just sentenced Le Pen to prison. This is a five-alarm fire.”

One poster wrote, ” Every leader who dares challenge the establishment meets the same fate, prosecution, imprisonment, or exile. Marine Le Pen in France. Bolsonaro in Brazil. Imran Khan in Pakistan. Salvini in Italy. Trump in America. Calin Georgescu in Romania. Different countries, same playbook. The system doesn’t defeat its opponents at the ballot box …. it destroys them in the courtroom. If the people don’t choose who the globalists want, their choice is simply erased. The illusion of democracy is just that.”

Russia issued a statement: “The conviction of Marine Le Pen has violated democratic norms.”

They’re not wrong.

