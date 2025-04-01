Shocking Revelations to Turn the US Into a One-Party Deep Blue Hell

The clip at the end is a must-watch 12-minute clip. It is stunning Information about the scheme to make the US a one-party deep blue hellhole.

First, there are no cuts to Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid – NONE. Democrats and the media are lying. THERE ARE NO CUTS.

Elon Musk

“@DOGE will make sure you get your Social Security, DOGE will make sure you get your Medicaid, there will be no cuts to legitimate payments, whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/VxkfonTKug — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 31, 2025

Next, while Biden distracted us with dementia ramblings, far-left Democrats were working behind the scenes. They set up an ingenious scheme in real time and out in the open. They took a chance on pouring unvetted foreigners into the country. It was unpopular. So, why did they do it? To get their one-party blue hellhole where they never have to run for office again. They never have to negotiate. There will be no need to listen to the people.

The Scheme to Lose the US House

Elon Musk is trying to save the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If he doesn’t, they will redistrict, endangering the majority in the US House of Representatives. Musk spoke with one of his DOGE allies, Antonio Gracias, an immigrant like Elon. What Gracias said should shock everyone.

The shocking information should be blasted everywhere, but instead, our corrupt media is complaining about Elon Musk’s spending. They ignore Soros entities’ spending far more to make America a one-party dictatorship.

Brad Schimel, the man who could save the Wisconsin Court and the US House, is the Republican in the race. Only 15% of his donors are from outside Wisconsin. Leftist Susan Crawford is a far-left Democrat lackey who will make sure Republicans lose two seats in the House through redistricting.

You Must Watch The Clip Below

GRACIAS: “In 2021, 270,000 non-citizens got Social Security numbers. In 2024, 2.1M non-citizens got Social Security numbers.

We went in to find fraud and found this by accident.

I’m an immigrant by the way, this is non-political.

There’s a lot of people in Government that took huge risk to get us this information and show us what’s going on. These are very good people. I have been from DC, to the social security offices, to the border to track this down.”

MUSK: “People think that Biden was asleep at the switch. They weren’t asleep at the switch. It was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a deep blue one-party state from which there would be no escape.”

GRACIAS: “Human Traffickers made $13-15 bilion off of this. This is a human tragedy. We created a system that created an incentive for people to come here and get taken advantage of by these traffickers.”

MUSK: “This is not made up by the right. This is absolutely true…The real reason for these attacks and the burning of the cars is that we’re going to turn off the payments to illegals…I think this is the biggest voter fraud in the history of America by far. If the machine behind the Kamala puppet had won, then they would have legalized all the illegals, and there would be no swing states.”

The Shocking Revelations: Dig Deeper

Elon Musk was in Wisconsin on Sunday to rally to support Judge Brad Schimel. Musk has explained that it could impact “the future of America and Western Civilization.”

A liberal court [they aren’t liberals, they’re far-left authoritarians] could redraw congressional districts and put the GOP’s control of the House of Representatives at risk.

During the rally, Musk spoke about the millions of dead people who were found to be listed as alive in the Social Security database. But then he had another riveting moment: He asked Antonio Gracias to explain some of the things he’d discovered during his DOGE examination of Social Security. Gracias is the Founder and Managing Partner of Valor Equity Partners and a close associate of Musk. Gracias said they had already found a lot of waste. But then he found something more that raised a lot of questions.

The Social Security Numbers Jumped from 270K to 2.1 million in 2024

Gracias pointed out that during Joe Biden’s presidency, the number of non-citizens getting Social Security numbers jumped from 270,000 in 2021 to 2.1 million in 2024.

Gracias said he wanted to thank the people in the system who “pointed us in this direction” who “took risks to show us these numbers and tell us what’s going on.” “I want to honor those people,” he said. “Very good people.”

He said that, under Biden, you could walk across the border, claim asylum [without any evidence of meriting it], and then you’d get released with a court date that was averaging at six years later. Then you can subsequently apply for a work document; then you can get a Social Security number, “no ID” required, he said.

According to FactCheck, they can get a number after an “asylum seeker’s” application has been pending for six months. You can also get a number if you are a non-citizen and enter legally on a visa. He appears to be talking about those who didn’t enter legally.

Musk went on to say that this was about importing as many illegal aliens as possible to change the voting map of the United States “and disenfranchise the American people and making it a deep blue one-party state from which there would be no escape.”

Once that happens, it’s all over for the United States.

