Shocker! Dems Sabotaged the Zelensky Oval Office Meeting

Before the unfortunate meeting in the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with anti-Trump Democrats and a RINO, who told him to reject the terms of the mineral deal.

This is according to the newly deranged Chris Murphy, a democrat senator from Connecticut.

President Zelenskyy has not adjusted to the new leadership and decided to throw in his chips with the Democrats who have been giving him everything he wanted whenever he wanted it, as his men lay dying on battlefields.

A man walking his dog in Ukraine was forcibly abducted by a military conscription team and his dog was just ditched at the side of the road. How can anyone in good conscience support this? pic.twitter.com/t3drAT922L — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2025

“Just finished a meeting with President Zelenskyy here in Washington,” Murphy said. He confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement with Putin, who gets everything he wants. There are no security arrangements for Ukraine,” Chris Murphy‘s office posted on X on Friday at 11:15.

Murphy also had a picture of Zelensky at a conference table with Murphy sitting opposite Democrats after setting Zelensky up for failure. Then, Murphy got to viciously claim that Trump and Vance had set a stage to ambush Zelinsky when they were totally innocent in this. He dishonestly flipped the script.

Whose Ambush?

They were supposed to sign a mineral agreement. Everyone had agreed to do it, and then Zelensky ambushed them, pumped up by Democrats.

Chris Murphy and the other Democrats now had another opportunity to accuse Donald Trump of being tied to Putin. President Trump has made it clear numerous times that he has to take a kind of middle ground to get this peace agreement to work. No one will come out a winner or be happy, but it must be done. People must stop dying.

Democrats are desperate, and the Putin thing seems to be effective. It was initially Hillary‘s idea to tie Donald Trump to Putin, she’s a menace that never goes away.

Amy Klobuchar and Lindsay Graham were reportedly in the meeting.

Why did slimy Senator @ChrisMurphyCT meet with a foreign leader on Friday and advise him not to agree to any peace deal brokered by the United States. Why does this idiotic warmonger want America to get into WW3 with Russia? pic.twitter.com/DX6E2F4x6h — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 2, 2025

Murphy has a history of betraying the nation. He is becoming more dangerous.

Senator @ChrisMurphyCT has a long history of Logan Act violations and meeting with foreign actors to undermine the sitting U.S. president and the will of the voters. No wonder he is trying to discredit me — looks like we are right over the target. https://t.co/XAVtFMYNqv — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 2, 2025

