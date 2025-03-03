NATO Meets Without NATO: France Wants Troops on the Ground

Rattled European leaders said Sunday they were “doubling down” on supporting Ukraine and boosting military aid following the televised Oval Office blowup between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, WaPo reports.

Keir Starmer and Vlad Zelensky embraced twice yesterday as they confirmed their mutual admiration.

At the start of Sunday’s session, which Starmer described as a “once-in-a-generation moment” for European security, they sat side by side during the talks.

Grandstanding

What is really ironic about this is that NATO is meeting without the US. How they expect to get security like that, we cannot say. The only member that can defend itself is Turkey, and they’re unreliable. The EU is totally dependent on the US, and so is Ukraine. EU has given hardly anything in terms of cash and weapons in comparison to what the US has given. The US is NATO.

EU is grandstanding after Ukrainian president Zelensky made a vigorous attempt to humiliate Donald Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Michael Waltz. Zelensky had previously met with Democrats who gave him his marching orders.

The London gathering, which included the leaders of France, Germany, Canada and other nations, did not produce a formal statement. But participants agreed to sustain or boost military aid flowing to Ukraine, Starmer told reporters afterward, and to insist that Kyiv be directly involved in any negotiations with Moscow to end the war, reports WaPo.

If they want to go it alone and keep the killing going, there’s probably not much we can do. However, their goal is probably not that; rather, they are trying to bully the US into going along with their plan. Now we have to wait and see what the plan is. Perhaps they’ll come up with something reasonable. Unfortunately, given this is a globalist group that’s not likely.

The Washington Post continues. Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom also met with Trump last week, were seeking to shape a diplomatic cleanup of U.S.-Ukrainian relations, Starmer said. The two and “possibly one or two others” would act as mediators between Washington and Kyiv, working on a ceasefire plan acceptable to Ukraine and Europe that they would present to Trump.

Troops on the Ground in Perpetuity

Macron, in comments to France’s Le Figaro on Sunday, suggested a potential one-month “truce in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure” which could be paired with negotiations if it holds, and followed by a potential European troop deployment in the event of a settlement.

NATO Troops on the ground in Ukraine is obviously not a peace plan that Russia will accept. France isn’t looking for peace.

Troops on the ground by any NATO member could invoke Article 5 if they feel they are attacked. Article 5 requires the US and all member nations to protect the injured member. What they seem to want to do is treat Ukraine as if it were a member of NATO and give it the same guarantees.

Americans need to understand that this means NATO would be in Ukraine in perpetuity. It makes us an intimate partner with a nation that has fought with Russia for centuries. The hatred between these countries is intense and it could blow up at any moment. We would be living in constant threat of World War 3. I do believe – and you may disagree – that if this comes about, the US must pull out of NATO. We cannot put ourselves in that position. We cannot let our children die the way this Ukrainian leader has let Ukrainian children die.

Ursula von der Leyen claimed the meeting was pre-planned before the blow up. However, the meeting that was planned was not this meeting.

Can’t wait to see what the globalists come up with.

