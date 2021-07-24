Shocking Democrat bill will allow HHS to censor social media

















Democrats, never letting a crisis go to waste, are seizing on the criticisms of Facebook allowing ‘misinformation’ to pass a bill to police the Internet. They are proposing ab bill that would put the Department of Health and Human Services in charge of labeling misinformation posts, The Daily Mail reported.

This is Big Brother. The people in the White House are neo-fascists and communists.

“What we’re going to continue to do is make the vaccine available, we’re going to continue to work in partnership to fight misinformation and we’re going to continue to advocate and work in partnership with local officials and entrusted voices to get the word out,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Biden himself misled the public during the CNN town hall this week. He said You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,’ even as his own White House deals with ‘breakthrough’ cases of infection among staff.

Some Democrats are talking about limiting Section 203, however, they want the job of censoring. They plan to put themselves in charge instead.

This is not freedom and it’s not acceptable.

THE ACT TO OPEN THE DOOR TO POLICING THE INTERNET

The Health Misinformation Act, as it is named, is co-sponsored by Democrat Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico.

“Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, digital platforms have legal immunity from liability for the content users post. The law—which was intended to promote online speech and allow online services to grow—now distorts legal incentives for platforms to respond to digital misinformation on critical health issues, like Covid-19, and leaves people who suffer harm with little to no recourse,” the press release said.

HHS Will Be In Charge

“The Health Misinformation Act would create an exception to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act’s liability shield for platforms with algorithms that promote health-related misinformation related to an existing public health emergency, as declared by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). The legislation directs HHS to issue guidelines as to what constitutes health misinformation,” it said.

Lives at Stake BS

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube did little while COVID-19 related misinformation spread on their platforms – fueling distrust in public health officials, promoting conspiracy theories, and putting lives at risk. Online platforms must stop the spread of deadly misinformation, and I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Senator Klobuchar to hold these companies accountable,” Luján said. “As COVID-19 cases rise among the unvaccinated, so has the amount of misinformation surrounding vaccines on social media. Lives are at stake.”

“For far too long, online platforms have not done enough to protect the health of Americans,” Klobuchar said. “These are some of the biggest, richest companies in the world and they must do more to prevent the spread of deadly vaccine misinformation. Earlier this year, I called on Facebook and Twitter to remove accounts that are responsible for producing the majority of misinformation about the coronavirus, but we need a long-term solution. This legislation will hold online platforms accountable for the spread of health-related misinformation. The coronavirus pandemic has shown us how lethal misinformation can be and it is our responsibility to take action.”

Any excuse to seize complete control is used, and they are getting away with it.

