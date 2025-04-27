Shocking Denver Raid: Criminal Aliens, Military Involved in Terrible Crimes

DEA Special Agent John Pullen describes a raid on an underground nightclub with 300 law enforcement officers.

“So, this is an underground illegal nightclub, okay? And what was happening inside was significant drug trafficking, prostitution, and crimes of violence. We seized a number of guns in there. We had active-duty service members who were running security at the club and involved in some of these crimes. And in fact, we had over 100 illegal aliens inside as well.

“And those over 100 illegal aliens were taken into custody by ICE.”

A reporter asked him to elaborate on the military working in the club.

“So, it’s an ongoing investigation, but we had over a dozen active-duty service members in the club tonight, either as patrons or working as armed security.”

This is what the Democrat regime did to us. The Denver mayor is particularly woke and incompetent.

The U.S. military is involved.

The Story

More than 300 law enforcement officers assisted in the operation, which was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Field Division after a monthslong investigation. Agencies involved included the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Denver, the FBI Denver field office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as local agencies, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

About 114 people arrested said they entered the country illegally. There were more than 200 people in the club.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on X Sunday morning said the nightclub was “frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists,” and that law enforcement seized cocaine, meth and pink cocaine. Pullen confirmed they had seen Tren de Aragua, TdA, and MS-13 members, as well as Hell’s Angels, at the nightclub, but could not confirm Sunday morning if any members were among the arrests.

I remind people that TdA had NO FOOTPRINT in the USA until Democrats took the reins. Now they are in every major city and beyond.

Denver 7 reported that the owner of a Colorado Springs building that was the site of a federal raid Sunday morning told Denver7 Investigates he had no idea an underground nightclub was operating on his property.

“I’ve never even seen a lot of trash in the parking lot to even suspect that anything like an after-hours nightclub is going on. So, it’s pretty shocking,” Mike Moon, the owner of the property, told Denver7 Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski.

