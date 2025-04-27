Roger Stone Believes Pope Francis “Burns in Hell”

Roger Stone thinks Pope Francis is burning in Hell over his alleged heretical teachings and stances.

Roger Stone’s Assessment

Stone was raised Catholic. He was furious over the Pope’s “abuse” of now-retired Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong.

Zen, who was made a Cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006, criticized Pope Francis’ guidance on the blessing of same-sex unions as “pastorally untenable.”

The day after the Pope died, Stone wrote on X: “Pope Francis essentially gave the CCP veto power over who the bishops of the Catholic Church could be in China. The Pope’s abuse of Cardinal Joseph Zen was outrageous and sinful. Because God’s judgment is perfect, Pope Francis burns in hell for his accommodation with evil.”

That’s a little too strong. We don’t know Pope Francis’s soul. However, it’s not good to let the CCP decide on who serves as Catholic Cardinals in China. It’s not good to abuse a Holy man like Cardinal Zen.

Pope Francis essentially gave the CCP veto power over who the bishops of the Catholic Church could be in China. The Pope’s abuse of Cardinal Joseph Zen was outrageous and sinful. Because God’s judgment is perfect Pope Francis burns in hell for his accommodation with evil. https://t.co/5UOe0Fn3Eg — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 23, 2025

Pope Francis Was Silent as the CCP Rewrote the Bible

When the Chinese Communist Party rewrote the Bible to destroy Christianity in China, I don’t remember Pope Francis saying any words of condemnation.

Pope Francis also didn’t stand up to the Chinese Communist Party.

ChinaAid President and founder Bob Fu exposed some of the extreme steps that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took “erase Christianity from China,” including crippling fines and imprisonment.

“Religious freedom is at the worst point that it’s been since… the 1960s,” Mr. Fu explained to The Washington Times. He said the Chinese Church is facing the same attempts at extinction.

The CCP ran a campaign to completely shut down unregistered churches, punish thousands of church leaders, “declare tithes and offerings as financial fraud,” and deny access to the Bible.

The CCP launched a 10-year plan to rewrite the Bible to make it more compatible with Socialism and Communism. One example of the modifications can be found in John 8, where Jesus tells the adulterous woman to “go and sin no more,” is replaced with Jesus stoning the woman to death himself. Talk about a whole new meaning to the popular phrase “What Would Jesus Do?”

Insofar as I know, Pope Francis never stood up to the CCP.

Pope Francis reminded me of Pope Pius XII’s silence during World War II. On the other hand, Pope John Paul would have said, “Be not afraid.”

He Excommunicated Conservative Holy Men

Pope Francis excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in July 2024 because of his constant harsh criticism of Pope Francis. The late Pope excommunicated a lot of loyal Holy men, and he filled up 80% of the College of Cardinals with people of the left.

Archbishop Vigano argued against COVID mandates that crushed individual rights and stole elections. He called out the Pope for his destructive actions against the Church and others, such as support for the World Economic Forum and The Great Reset.

Archbishop Viganò called him the non-Pope and the Anti-Pope. He saw him as a heretic.

Among his teachings, Bergoglio said sinful souls are not punished. There is no Hell. Their souls just disappear. That is heresy in the Catholic church.

The Archbishop believes Pope Francis, whom he calls Bergoglio, will be punished.

In 2018, Eugenio Scalfari reported the words that Bergoglio supposedly confided to him about his vision of the afterlife: “Sinful souls are not punished: those who repent obtain God’s forgiveness and join the ranks of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and… pic.twitter.com/64JGhSDrjQ — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) April 21, 2025

The Archbishop said Bergoglio sought to replace the Church with a secular entity.

Jesuits are very liberal. If you don’t want to feel guilty after doing something wrong, you go talk with a Jesuit.

“Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a grave warning alleging that Pope Francis is an enthusiastic Collaborator in the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset…” pic.twitter.com/a5qbEKkrrK — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis didn’t believe in Jesus’ words, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”

