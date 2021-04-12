Shocking, outrageous, unacceptable DHS behavior on our border









Shocking might no longer be accurate since it’s quite clear that the invasion by millions of illegal, anonymous foreigners is upon Democrat invitation. They don’t even care if little children are raped. Democrats won’t do a thing to stop the invasion and just keep lying about why they are doing it with false claims of humanitarianism.

The latest outrage comes from Louie Gohmert.

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert posted a video Friday of signs directing illegal immigrants to a Border Patrol processing facility.

Gohmert mentioned some of the dangers of crossing the river in that area — namely snakes and tarantulas — and noted that in spite of the risks, large numbers of particularly women and children were crossing anyway.

“Who is putting up the signs pointing to asylum at the U.S. border in Texas and why are they in Homeland Security bags? #BidenBorderCrisis,” Gohmert tweeted along with a video of himself at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Watch:

Who is putting up the signs pointing to asylum at the U.S. border in Texas and why are they in Homeland Security bags? #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/Eo0VgyZqNU — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) April 9, 2021

Watch the jobs Biden is creating by his joint business with the cartels:

