Dem Whip Jim Clyburn blatantly lies about the Georgia voting law









House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Sunday that Georgia’s new voting restrictions are similar to the nation’s infamous Jim Crow laws.

“Just look through it and look throughout history, and you will know that what is taking place today is a new Jim Crow, just that simple,” Clyburn told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Politico claims we don’t need any voting law changes because there is no evidence of voter fraud. Even if that is the case, officials, not lawmakers, changed laws right before the election. Secretary of state Rafensperger made an illegal deal with Stacey Abrams in Georgia and the secretary of state in Pennsylvania did the same thing. Lawmakers want their constitutional rights back and that is what the Georgia law does.

In Georgia, the changes the Left wants regarding drop boxes and mail-in ballots are included in the law.

The law only makes it hard for illegitimate voters to vote — that’s all.

Biden vehemently bashed the restrictions, calling the law shortly after it was passed an “atrocity” and referring to it as “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” Biden is a man without an ounce of integrity. For nearly fifty years, he has lied and flip-flopped. He has no core.

Clyburn echoed Biden’s sentiments on Sunday. When asked by Tapper if he sees the Georgia law as the “new Jim Crow,” Clyburn responded: “Yes, I do, no question about it.”

Clyburn knows he’s lying. He knows full well how horrible Jim Crow laws were. They were Democrat laws by the way.

The South Carolina Democrat added that it’s important to not just look at the language of the law, but to also “look at the impact of what they do.”

If you want to know what Biden is, watch this:

Related