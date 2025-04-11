Shocking Poll Number

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Harry Enten was shocked to see the polling data describing the Republican Party as a party of the working people. For the first time, the party is tied with the Democrats. The GOP should pull ahead if it wins on its America First agenda. It is a working man and woman’s agenda.

This is not shocking. It is what President Trump is striving for and is much needed.  We can’t go on as we have.

For decades, Democrats received credit but gradually sent our jobs overseas. President Trump is trying to get them back. He also looks at the national security issues involved in not manufacturing medications, computer chips, military equipment, etc.

Shockingly, it happened quickly, and Democrats still want to keep going with failed policies.

The hard-working grassroots people of middle America seem to love Donald Trump.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz