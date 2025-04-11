Shocking Poll Number

Harry Enten was shocked to see the polling data describing the Republican Party as a party of the working people. For the first time, the party is tied with the Democrats. The GOP should pull ahead if it wins on its America First agenda. It is a working man and woman’s agenda.

This is not shocking. It is what President Trump is striving for and is much needed. We can’t go on as we have.

For decades, Democrats received credit but gradually sent our jobs overseas. President Trump is trying to get them back. He also looks at the national security issues involved in not manufacturing medications, computer chips, military equipment, etc.

Shockingly, it happened quickly, and Democrats still want to keep going with failed policies.

NEW: “One of the most shocking pieces of poll data this year or maybe in any prior year,” says CNN polling guru Harry Enten as GOP makes huge gains among the working class. pic.twitter.com/63VModBcVu — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 11, 2025

The hard-working grassroots people of middle America seem to love Donald Trump.

JUST IN: Middle America LOVES the Trump presidency so far. Here is the latest from Morning Consult's poll. Trump net approval in Swing States: North Carolina: +9

Georgia: +8

Nevada: +8

Arizona: +6

Pennsylvania: +3

Michigan: +1

Wisconsin: -1

——

Other States… pic.twitter.com/7RpFHB1TKJ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 11, 2025

