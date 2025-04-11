President Zelensky again rejected the minerals deal, which would have helped both countries. They would have paid us back and made money while having US security in Ukraine.

He’s getting bad advice, some of it from the EU.

According to the MSN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that Ukraine will not enter a minerals deal with the United States that threatens its aspirations for European Union membership. The mineral agreement has reportedly raised concerns over the absence of security guarantees amid ongoing Russian aggression. Some believe the proposed deal could undermine Ukraine’s economic sovereignty, which is essential for EU integration.

Mr. Zelensky pays us back by lying to us.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent informs Tucker Carlson that Zelensky lied to U.S. officials on three occasions regarding the signing of the minerals agreement. His reasoning? “You know who doesn’t sign that deal. Someone with their hand in the till.” Zelensky is skimming. pic.twitter.com/AHrm3WzNY0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2025

Boasting of Being Rude

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is always calm and a gentleman. He is also brilliant. So, when Zelensky lied to him three times, he kept his cool.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been bragging about treating Sec. Bessent disrespectfully.

“He said: ‘You need to sign this now.’ I said: ‘Stop tapping your finger, and let’s talk seriously.’ He probably expected a different kind of conversation. But I don’t see Ukraine as some third-rate country. We should talk as equals.”

Several times he said he was ready to sign the minerals deal.

Why Bessent didn’t have Zelensky picked out and thrown in the street is legitimate question. Zelinsky does have a very nice multimillion dollar condominium in Miami, however — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 11, 2025

